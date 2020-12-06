Why 22-year-old 'Towering Inferno' Sebastian Fundora will be unfazed about the late opponent switch on the big PBC card Saturday

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Sebastian Fundora.

Sebastian Fundora was supposed to fight Jorge Cota on Saturday, but the latter tested positive for the coronavirus and so had to withdraw from the weekend’s big boxing show.

Cota has been replaced by Habib Ahmed but the new opponent won’t likely faze Fundora.

This is because Fundora told Insider recently that he wasn’t training specifically for Cota and was focusing more on what he can bring to the ring.

Fundora and Ahmed contest a 154-pound match on a Premier Boxing Champions card broadcast by Fox Sports pay-per-view.

The Arlington, Texas, event is headlined by the welterweight world title fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sebastian Fundora, a 22-year-old athlete dubbed “The Towering Inferno,” will likely be unfazed about the late opponent switch ahead of his fight Saturday.

The youngster was supposed to compete against Jorge Cota in a super welterweight match on the undercard of the Premier Boxing Champions event in Arlington, Texas, which is broadcast on Fox Sports pay-per-view.

However, Cota tested positive for the coronavirus just days before the competition, The Ring reported midweek, and so a former world title challenger called Habib Ahmed was recruited to replace him.

The late switch probably won’t have affected Fundora because he told us late last month that he wasn’t specifically training for Cota, but rather focusing on what he does best.

Fundora is a natural athlete, is 6-foot-6 and is often mistaken for college basketball players. He told us that if it weren’t for boxing, he’d have loved to have been a long distance runner.

During those runs, he puts his headphones on, listens to rock or country, and focuses on the strategy he’ll be implementing in the upcoming fight.

“I’m more focused on my performance,” he told Insider when we asked him about Cota a few weeks ago.

“I’m more in tune with what I’m going to do, how I’m going to display myself, and how I’m going to win this fight.”

Fundora is still growing, he said. Just not upwards, but outwards. He’s adding muscle to his frame, and told us he’s learning how to mix it up on the inside, as well as utilising his height and reach from mid-range and the outside.

“I feel my body growing into the weight class,” said Fundora.

“I’m tall, but I’m also skinny so I’ve got my muscle coming in. I’m learning more things in the ring, how to place my feet, how to maintain a good distance. Maybe not the long distance, but to use what I have in the way that fits me.”

He said growing-up, people would try to fight him on the inside thinking it would put him at a disadvantage, so he learned to defend from those positions.

“We’ve been tall this whole time, it wasn’t something that came out of nowhere,” he said.

“I’ve been tall since a teenager. People would always try to fight on the inside so I had to learn how to fight on the inside rather than just backing up, and let them take advantage of me.”

Fundora finished by remarking that he’s unconcerned about what’s next, is thinking only about winning Saturday, and will only then look at 2021 and beyond.

“We’ll see what my promoter and team has in store for me,” he said. “The sky’s the limit.”

Read more:

Inside the mind of one of boxing’s greatest brains ahead of his fighter Errol Spence Jr.’s world title defence against Danny Garcia

Shawn Porter said a fighter can do certain things to recover from a brutal KO, and though the horror crash Errol Spence Jr. suffered last year would have impacted training, he still picks him to beat Danny Garcia

‘Being a mother of a boxer is extremely nerve-wracking,’ Danny Garcia’s mum said ahead of Errol Spence Jr. fight

America’s best boxer said it took 4 sparring sessions to return to normal after crashing his $US300,000 Ferrari at high-speed

Action fighter Josesito Lopez’s mission in boxing and in life is to keep on trucking

Shawn Porter fancies a fight with Terence Crawford but says he has other welterweight world title options, too

We’ve officially entered a golden era of showbiz boxing, and it’s all down to Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, and Floyd Mayweather

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.