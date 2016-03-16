This spike-covered box is actually an $80,000 storage chest with secret drawers

Designer and artist Sebastian Errazuriz is a master of transformative furniture design. He has invented cabinets that explode outward and storage devices that open like waves. One of his signature creations is the “Magistral Chest” — a box that’s covered in 10,000 wooden skewers and expands to reveal hidden drawers.

