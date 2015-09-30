This 328-foot mega-yacht can break through ice in the Arctic and Antarctic

Damen Group Behold, the world’s first private expedition yacht built to the Polar Class specification.

A new yacht unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show promises to take owners to the coldest (and most remote) parts of the world.

The new SeaXplorer, by Dutch shipbuilding company Damen Group, is a luxury expedition yacht that can break through ice in the Arctic and Antarctic.

With outdoor heated decks, icebreakers, and a 40-day run time before needing to return to port, the SeaXplorer is one tough ship.

Keep scrolling to see what else this 328-foot behemoth can do.

From afar, you'd never know the SeaXplorer is an expedition yacht capable of breaking through ice to explore the furthest corners of the planet. Damen Group With its reinforced, Polar Class hull and an ice-breaking stern, it can easily traverse the Arctic reaches. It's the world's first private expedition yacht built to the Polar Class specification, which will be required to visit polar regions by 2017. Damen Group The top deck Sky Lounge has multiple fire pits to keep guests warm. Damen Group The SeaXplorer is also ideal for visiting remote tropical islands. It can travel for 40 days without a port call, and there's plenty of space to store a personal submarine and diving equipment. Damen Group The ship's interior is sleek and modern, with clean lines and large windows. Damen Group The observation lounge offers incredible views of the surrounding nature. Damen Group The SeaXplorer is available in three sizes, the largest of which measures 328 feet long. Damen Group The 328-foot ship has enough space to sleep 30 guests and 50 crew. Damen Group There's space for a helicopter pad on the back, as well as a fully equipped helicopter hanger with a lift system. Damen Group

