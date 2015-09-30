This 328-foot mega-yacht can break through ice in the Arctic and Antarctic

Damen GroupBehold, the world’s first private expedition yacht built to the Polar Class specification.
A new yacht unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show promises to take owners to the coldest (and most remote) parts of the world.
The new SeaXplorer, by Dutch shipbuilding company Damen Group, is a luxury expedition yacht that can break through ice in the Arctic and Antarctic.
With outdoor heated decks, icebreakers, and a 40-day run time before needing to return to port, the SeaXplorer is one tough ship.
Keep scrolling to see what else this 328-foot behemoth can do.
From afar, you'd never know the SeaXplorer is an expedition yacht capable of breaking through ice to explore the furthest corners of the planet.
Damen Group
With its reinforced, Polar Class hull and an ice-breaking stern, it can easily traverse the Arctic reaches. It's the world's first private expedition yacht built to the Polar Class specification, which will be required to visit polar regions by 2017.
Damen Group
The SeaXplorer is also ideal for visiting remote tropical islands. It can travel for 40 days without a port call, and there's plenty of space to store a personal submarine and diving equipment.
Damen Group
