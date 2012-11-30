Go Inside The Seattle Penthouse That This Season's 'Top Chef' Contestants Called Home

Photo: Zillow

When they weren’t frantically throwing together ingredients during Quick Fire challenges, stressing over dishes during Elimination Challenges or sweating it out in the stew room prior to Judges’ Table, the contestants of “Top Chef” Season 10 did their best to relax in the penthouse of Olive 8, a condo tower in downtown Seattle.Finding the right place for 18 contestants, as well as judges and the host to stay in secrecy in Seattle was no easy task, but Olive 8’s location as well as its secure penthouse made for the best option.



“Olive 8 provided an ideal centre-city location, resort-like amenities and wraparound views of the downtown skyline,” said Dean Jones, principal of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, the listing brokerage for the development. “We were thrilled to offer the 38th floor for staff and cheftestants to stay while in residence in Seattle.”

Although producers did their best to keep everything under wraps, stars were spotted — including a few dining in the restaurant of the Hyatt on Olive 8’s ground floor — leading some to presume that the contestants were staying in the condos above.

Host Padma Lakshmi, in particular, said it was hard to keep a low profile in the Emerald City.

“I was in this very awkward and undiplomatic position of not being able to talk about why I was there,” she told The Seattle Times.

Located just north of downtown’s Pacific Place shopping centre, Olive 8 is the tallest residence tower in Seattle, featuring 229 condo units. The homes range in price from 1-bedroom open floor plans at $460,000 to million-plus 3-bedroom penthouses, all with views of downtown. Additional amenities of the building include hardwood floors, 10-foot-plus ceilings and balconies in each condo, as well as access to 24-hour concierge service, spa services, a dog run and gym.

And of course, fitting with “Top Chef,” the “kitchens are fit for a chef, said Jones, but he continued: “I suspect most ordered room service from the hotel after a long day competing.”

