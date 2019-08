For 20 years, visitors to Seattle’s famous Pike’s Place Market have been sticking gum to what has become simply known as “The Gum Wall.”

Like everything else that’s beautiful, it’s about to die. On Tuesday, to be precise.

Here are a few images of what we’re losing.

The Gum Wall is in the heart of the Seattle's tourist district. Google Maps That's the place where presidential candidates try to catch fish. Joe Raedle / Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.