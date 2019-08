When Seattle decided to put in a new highway tunnel beneath the city, a machine was specially built to dig the 2-mile long, 57-foot wide project. The 6,700 ton machine — nicknamed Bertha — got stuck after two-tenths of a mile, and hasn’t moved since.

