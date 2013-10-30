Why The Seattle Seahawks' Historically Bad Offensive Game Isn't As Ominous As It Seems

The Seattle Seahawks beat the St. Louis Rams in an ugly 14-9 game on Monday Night Football last night.

It was a rough performance for Seattle, who were favoured by two touchdowns coming into the game.

They gained just 135 yards and quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked seven times against the 27th-ranked defence in the league.

It’s the first time since 1983 that an NFL team has won a game while gaining fewer than 150 yards and giving up seven or more sacks.

As bad as they were Monday night, this isn’t going to last.

The Seahawks have been without their two starting offensive tackles — Russell Okung and Breno Giacomini — since Week 4. The line is a disaster as a result, and it has destroyed everything they do on offence. Russell Wilson has no time to pass and teams are starting to load up against the run.

Both Okung and Giacomini are expected to come back sometime in November.

In addition, wide receiver Percy Harvin is going to be healthy sometime over the next month. He immediately becomes the most dynamic player on the team — a game-breaking skill player that no NFC contender outside of New Orleans has right now.

The Seahawks are already one of the best teams in the league and they’re getting back their two best offensive tackles and their best wide receiver in the next month. They might struggle for a few more weeks until those guys are healthy, but they’re going to be fine long-term.

