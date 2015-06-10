The Seahawks still have one enormous advantage over the rest of the NFL

Cork Gaines

Every team in the NFL faces the same two difficult hurdles. That is, every team wants a franchise quarterback and once they get one, they have to figure out a way to pay them what they are worth and still be able to afford a quality roster around him.

With Russell Wilson still without a new contract — and it is looking more and more like he won’t get one this offseason — the Seahawks are the envy of the NFL with a franchise quarterback scheduled to have a salary cap figure of just $US1.7 million this season, or about 1.1% of their cap space. For comparison, the other 31 NFL teams have an average of 9% of their salary cap taken up by quarterbacks and many of them don’t even have a franchise-quality signal caller on the roster.

Wilson is grossly underpaid for what he has accomplished in the NFL. But in the short-term, there is a huge advantage to the Seahawks to wait before they give him the big contract he deserves.

NFL Quarterbacks ChartBusinessInsider.com

