The Seattle Seahawks are wearing the craziest NFL 'Colour Rush' uniforms yet

The NFL continues to experiment with wild and colourful uniforms for their Thursday night games and the Seattle Seahawks have unveiled the craziest set yet.

They are all green, and not just any green. They are special Seattle neon green, all the way down to the socks and shoes.

Even the warm-ups are green.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are wearing their standard all-white uniform, but with throwback helmets that include white horns. These are the helmets that the Rams wore from 1964 until 1972.

