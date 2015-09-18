2 guys ran a sexist ad campaign against working mums -- and it totally failed

Between accounts of office sexism and the gender pay gap, it’s no secret that women often get the short end of this stick in the workplace.

So it only makes sense that people online are up in arms about this recent flyer from Seattle real estate firm Costello and Costello.

Here’s the front of the flyer, which asks, “Who would you rather represent you?”

On the left of the ad, a woman stands in a dishelved house, struggling to control her three children. The ad labels her a “Part Time Agent.”

On the right of the ad, the Costellos appear composed as “Full Time Professionals.”

The back of the ad listed all of the Costello’s real estate qualifications, Scary Mummy reported. For the working mother, the only qualification was “available at their convenience.”

Online, people were not pleased with the ad.

This is a real ad produced by a Seattle real estate brokerage firm. Wow – really guys? pic.twitter.com/F5oUcYorU7

— David Kaufer (@DavidKaufer) September 14, 2015

I guess Costello and Costello don’t need any money from women buyers. https://t.co/P0HyJ0RMMB via @sharethis

— Nicole M. Johnson,MD (@fnnikki5) September 15, 2015

As a result, Costello and Costello has issued a formal apology on their Facebook page, Kiro TV reported. However the page has since been deleted and with it, the apology statement.

Here’s the text of the apology, as noted by Kiro TV:

There are thousands of professional agents working in our area who are also dedicated mothers, including several members of our team. Our original hope with this message was to show the value of having a full-time agent in a competitive market, but we completely failed. We have the upmost respect for mums and working mothers, and we know that the job of a mother is far more demanding than what we do as real estate professionals. Again, we are truly sorry. It was not representative of the company we wish to be.

It’s worth noting that according to the Costello and Costello website, there are several women employed at the real estate firm. We can’t help but wonder if the Costello brothers asked their opinions before sending the ad to their clients.

