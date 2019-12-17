Seattle Police investigating viral videos appearing to show officers using their bikes to force physical confrontations with anti-Trump protesters

Twitter/SeattleDU A still from a video appearing to show the moment after a Seattle Police officer rammed a counter-protester from behind with his bike, and then tell him to stop fighting back.

Seattle Police are investigating a pair of viral videos appearing to show officers using patrol bikes to force clashes with counter-protesters at a pro-Trump march.

Both incidents were filmed in Seattle on December 7 at the “Mega MAGA” march. Counter-protesters say police unfairly targeted them during the protest.

In the first video, an officer trips over his bike and appears to charge toward the nearest counter-protester, who he tries to detain in an apparent bout of red mist.

In the second, an officer seems to deliberately ride his bike into the back of a counter-protester on the footpath, and is heard arresting him and telling him to stop fighting back.

Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability is investigating both videos, The Daily Beast reported.

Seattle Police have opened an investigation into two videos which appear to show officers using their bikes to force physical confrontations with counter-protesters at a pro-Trump march.

The first video, taken on December 7 at the “Mega MAGA” march in Seattle, shows a line of advancing officers using their bikes as a makeshift wall to heard counter-protesters near Westlake Park.

In the video, one officer trips over his bike, and then, after righting himself, charges forward to violently confront the nearest protester, who he tries to tackle to the floor, prompting a mass brawl.

Holy fuck. You guys need to check out this video of the protest in Seattle yesterday. This SPD officer *trips over his own bike*, and then uses it as an excuse to violently attack and arrest a protester 10 feet away from him (who was moving backwards, obeying orders). Appalling. pic.twitter.com/sHU389ieGH — Spek (@spekulation) December 9, 2019

Sergeant Sean Whitcomb told The Seattle Times the officer believed the counter-protester “had engaged in illegal conduct,” but that “that conduct is not shown on the video.”

The second video from the “Mega MAGA” march appears to show an officer riding his bike into the back of a man on the footpath.

The officer proceeds to push the man against a shopfront and can be heard in the video accusing him of “fighting back.”

Here’s a video of @SeattlePD pigs riding up beside a comrade and then throwing them against the wall and arresting them. Fuck 12 pic.twitter.com/tnwmEKWmbA — Demand Utopia Seattle (@SeattleDU) December 8, 2019

Pictures from the video suggests the civilian did not fight back.

“I saw nothing at all that the man did to justify the arrest,” Jerry Savage, who also filmed the incident, told The Daily Beast. In Savage’s video police can be heard telling the man he’s under arrest.

Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability is investigating both videos, The Seattle Times and The Daily Beast reported.

“We are aware of community concerns regarding arrests during a demonstration,” Seattle Police chief Carmen Best tweeted.

“I sent this matter to the Office of Police Accountability, and I look forward to the conclusion of their investigation. As always, we remain committed to constitutional policing, supporting First Amendment rights for all.”

In reaction to the videos, anti-Trump protesters took to social media said it’s yet another example of how police unfairly target counter protesters at far-right marches in the US.

Insider contacted Seattle Police Department for more information about the circumstances of both videos, but is yet to receive a response.

