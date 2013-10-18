The Seattle Police Blotter Is The One Law Enforcement Blog You Have To Follow

Most official law enforcement and government websites are pretty bland and boring, but that’s not the case with Seattle Police Department’s Blotter page.

The site, which we spotted after checking out a Twitter link about a man stabbing a restaurant worker refusing to hand over free pizza — the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries — offers plenty of weird crimes happening in the Emerald City.

Here’s a sampling from just this week alone:

Man covered in hot sauce arrested for assault

Burglar Found Hiding In Pot Grow After Ramming Two Cars, Squaring Off With Martial Arts Instructor

Man Flies Into Rage After Being Asked to Pay For Third Tub of Ranch Dip

The favourite: No One Expectorates On a Chihuahua Without Investigation!

Of course, it’s not all funny-sounding crime headlines. They have plenty of serious stories as well.

But the website stands out, likely because it’s written by a number of the department’s public affairs officers and Jonah Spangenthal-Lee, a former reporter who also manages the department’s social media accounts. Judging by some of the posts on Facebook, we can tell they have a great sense of humour.

You can check out the full site here.

