The Police Department Handing Out Doritos At A Pot Festival Has The World's Funniest Twitter

Frito-Lays is going to get a lot of unexpected free publicity this weekend.

The Seattle Police Department will be handing out 1,000 free 1-ounce bags of Doritos to marijuana enthusiasts at the city’s Hempfest on Saturday. It’s called “Operation Orange.” But really.

One ounce is the maximum legal amount of recreational weed a person can have under the state’s new legislation.

The Doritos will also come with a note encouraging people to visit the SPD “Marijwhatnow” online FAQ to learn about initiative 502, which allows the 21-plus crowd to carry recreational pot or edibles.

And if you think that’s hilarious, check out the SPD’s Twitter handle. It’s social media marketing gold!

Here are some of their funniest tweets (often with accompanying pics) to the public.

And proof that the SPD isn’t just funny when it comes to pot:

Are you packing your bags to move to Seattle yet?

Doritos declined to comment about the surprise brand endorsement.

