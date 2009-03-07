Seattle P-I's Online-Only Future Already In Doubt*

Say it ain’t so, Joe. Ailing Hearst property the Seattle Post-Intelligencer’s plan to transition to an online-only format is already hitting a snag: Its star reporter is jumping ship.



Joseph Tartakoff, whose Microsoft Blog (both a source for and competitor to SAI’s Microsoft coverage) accounts for about a quarter of the P-I’s 2.8 million monthly blog pageviews, is out.

Joe told SAI he’s been approached by a well-known online news outlet, and plans on leaving the P-I.

The departure leaves a lot of slack for P-I blogs like Seattle 911 (a police blotter) or the Big Blog (we’re not quite sure what this one is about) to pick up.

All of which raises the question of whether the P-I will just fold completely. As one reporter tells Seattle alt-paper The Stranger: “My understanding is that if not enough people said yes, they would not go ahead.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.