Seattle P-I Refugees Create Seattle P-I Rival

A collection of more than a dozen former Seattle P-I staffers (now Web-only) have teamed up to take on their on their old employer. Together, they’ve formed SeattlePostGlobe.Org, a new local news site focused on the Seattle Mariners and local Seattle politics.

So far, they’re working with an improvised infrastructure. The Seattle Weekly (a Village Voice media property) is overseeing the Post-Globe’s advertising, and local public TV station KCTS is ponying up office space and cash. And so far, the Post-Globe writers are working for free.

Meanwhile: Do the online news organisations of the future need to have newspaper names?

