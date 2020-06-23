Seattle mayor says authorities will shut down the cop-free autonomous zone after outbursts of violence and 3 shootings

David Ryder/Getty Images A signs reads ‘Capitol Hill Occupied Protest’ in area that has been referred to by protesters by that name as well as ‘Capitol Hill Organised Protest, or CHOP, on June 14, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, said that police are to re-establish a presence in the city’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was shot dead and two other people were wounded in a spate of violence around the area.

“The cumulative impacts of the gatherings and protests and the night-time atmosphere and violence has led to increasingly difficult circumstances for our businesses and residents,” said Durkan.

Seattle’s mayor announced that authorities will take back control of an area near the city’s Capitol after a spate of violence over the weekend.

The area had been declared a cop-free “autonomous zone” by protesters, and attracted nationwide attention, including condemnation from President Donald Trump.

“The impacts have increased and the safety has decreased.”

This is unacceptable. We have worked hard to address gun violence in our city – particularly among our youth – yet this Saturday morning, a 19 year old tragically lost his life. As a mother of a 19 year old, I cannot begin to imagine the grief his mother and family are feeling. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 23, 2020

She said she would work with protesters to reintroduce a police presence in the area of the city, around four blocks, that has been dubbed by protesters the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ.

Some also call it the Capitol Hill Organised Protest zone, using the acronym CHOP.

David Ryder/Getty Images A band plays a free show in front of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct in the so-called ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ on June 10, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

Protesters demonstrating against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis seized control of the area in early June, declaring it free of police control, after a series of clashes with the city’s law enforcement.

But a series of shootings in the area over the weekend added urgency to calls for police to reestablish a presence in the area.

Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images People stand at a makeshift memorial to one of the victims of a June 20 shooting in Seattle’s so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ.

On Sunday a 17-year-old man was shot in the arm there, but refused to talk to police, the Associated Press reported.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was shot dead and a 33-year-old man critically injured in another outbreak of violence, according to local reports. Police say they were denied access to the area to investigate.

During the daytime there is a said to be a festival-like atmosphere in the area, with demonstrators handing out free food, with art displays and lectures.

But during the night there have been pockets of violence amid ongoing protests, and armed men have been seen seen patrolling the streets.

President Donald Trump and other conservatives have made the zone a key part of their campaign against the protests that have swept the US in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Trump at one point threatened to intervene by compelling authorities to seize control of the area. He also called the protesters “terrorists.”

But Durkan rejected Trump’s demands, and said she favoured working with the protesters to address their concerns.

