The Seattle Mariners Finally Ended A 17-Game Losing Streak

The Seattle Mariners just beat the Yankees ending a seventeen-game losing streak.



The three-week slide came to a halt with the help of a solid, seven-inning outing from Felix Hernandez compounded with a seventeen-hit offensive breakout against Phil Hughes and the rest of the New York Yankees pitching staff.

Ichiro Suzuki provided a spark at the top of the line-up with his four hits and two runs scored. Seattle’s rookie second basemen Dustin Ackley was able to come up with a triple and three runs batted in.

During the 21-day long skid, the Mariners hit an abysmal .218 as a team. When the losing streak started, the M’s were 43-43 and only two-and-a-half games back of the top spot in the AL West. They are now fifteen games out of first place.

