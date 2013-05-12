Man In Washington State Goes On Bulldozer Rampage, Destroys neighbourhood Homes

A man angry with neighbours damaged four homes and cut off power to thousands of residents when he



went on a rampage with a bulldozer Friday, Seattle Times reports.A “highly agitated” Barry Alan Swegle, 51, apparently used his International Harvester TD-25 bulldozer to settle what one neighbour believed was a property dispute.

“[He] just went nuts,” Keith Haynes, a neighbour, told the Times. “He took a skidder and took out two houses. I mean demolished … It was like a war zone.”

There were no injuries, but authorities said two homes had to be demolished because of extensive damage.

A 70-foot telephone pole was also taken down and a pickup truck was crushed.

From Detroit Free Press:

At one point thousands of people were without power, but within a few hours it had been restored to all but 200 customers, said Clallam County Public Utility District spokesman Mike Howe. He said power would remain out to those customers at least through early this morning.

Swegle was taken to Clallam County Jail for investigation of malicious mischief, according to Detroit Free Press.

