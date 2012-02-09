Seattle Is Hoping To Poach An NBA Team From Another City As Early Next Season

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Seattle has been without an NBA franchise since the 2008-09 season when the Sonics moved to Oklahoma City. But recently unveiled documents show that the city and an investor have been working behind the scenes to bring a team back to Seattle and that it could happen as early as next year.According to documents obtained by Steve Miletich and Lynn Thompson of the Seattle Times, a hedge fund manager from San Francisco has been working with the city of Seattle for the past eight months to build a new arena and lure an existing franchise to the Pacific Northwest.



And according to the report, the city and the prospective owner have their eyes on the Kings who are facing their own March 1 deadline to have viable plan for a new arena in Sacramento. If that fails, the Kings could be free to move before next season.

David Stern acknowledged that the NBA is aware of the developments, but made it clear that it will only happen if the city builds a new arena.

