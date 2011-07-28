Seattle Is Getting Its First Microsoft Store This Fall -- Right Across From Apple

Microsoft has officially confirmed that it will open its 12th Microsoft Store this fall — and its first in Seattle.



Last fall, Steve Ballmer was on hand to open a Microsoft Store in the suburb of Bellevue, but this is the first in the city itself. The company plans to open 75 more stores in the next couple years.

The store will be directly across a parking lot from the Apple Store. Todd Bishop first reported on the store back in January, and Microsoft confirmed it today with the following picture on its official Microsoft Store Facebook page:

Photo: Microsoft

Here’s a shot of the Apple Store across the street — the Apple logo is obscured by the tree. Microsoft is reportedly arranging for a similar rainbow to appear above its store on opening day.

Photo: Matt Rosoff

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.