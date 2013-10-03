More Than 100 Seattle High School Students Caught Hazing With Paddles And Hot Sauce

Shoe polish, paddles, and Sriracha hot sauce were

allegedly used in hazing rituals involving more than 100 students at a Seattle-area high school, according to a local Fox News channel.

The principal of Garfield High School and members of the Seattle Police Department discovered the students in a local park Friday night, after being tipped to the hazing.

Students and administrators told Fox that students were paddling each other, writing on faces with shoe polish, and throwing Sriracha in other students’ eyes. When discovered, one student allegedly referred to the Garfield principal using the “n” word and a traffic accident was caused by a group of students fleeing the scene.

Hazing has been a problem at Garfield for years, but in the past students have been hesitant to come forward due to pressure from older students or a sense of appreciation for the practice, Fox reports.

“When I was a freshman, I got hazed and I thought it was pretty fun and that the seniors were including me in the community and that’s how I felt I was really part of Garfield,” one student said.

