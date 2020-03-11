A Seattle research project was reportedly told not to conduct coronavirus tests on swabs from flu patients — a missed opportunity early in the US outbreak

AP Photo Coronavirus test kits in Krasnodar, Russia, on February 4, 2020.

Federal officials reportedly told a Seattle lab researching the flu not to test swab samples for coronavirus before the outbreak took hold of Washington state – a potential missed opportunity early on in the US outbreak.

According to The New York Times, a Seattle research group known as the Seattle Flu Study had already been collecting nasal swab samples from residents in the area in January in order to monitor the spread of the flu and other infectious diseases. Around the same time, Washington confirmed its first positive coronavirus case, which prompted Dr. Helen Chu to ask federal and state officials for permission to repurpose the tests in order to monitor the coronavirus spread in the state.

But according to The Times, officials consistently rejected the idea on public health and privacy grounds, even as the spread continued throughout the state. Officials also said the study did not have explicit permission from its subjects to use their samples for coronavirus testing, and the study was not certified for clinical testing.

In late February, Chu began testing the study’s participants for coronavirus without government approval, which confirmed at least one positive case, The Times said.

“It must have been here this entire time,” Chu told The Times. “It’s just everywhere already.”

As of Tuesday, Washington has confirmed 267 cases of the virus and 24 deaths. King County, where Seattle is located, has recorded over 190 cases of the virus and 22 of the deaths. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on February 29 to tackle the outbreak.

The Seattle Flu Study is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which announced on Monday that it is supporting at-home coronavirus test kits to those at risk in the Seattle area. The foundation also pledged $US100 million last month to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The FDA and the CDC did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, told The Times that although there were issues with testing in the beginning, there is still time to curb the outbreak in the US. “It’s going to take rigorous, aggressive public health – what I like to say, block and tackle, block and tackle, block and tackle, block and tackle,” he said. “That means if you find a new case, you isolate it.”

The FDA told The Times that it provided emergency authorization for two lab-developed coronavirus tests within 24 hours of their completed submission, disputing that it has moved too slowly with testing.

On February 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an expansion of its distribution of coronavirus testing kits, allowing hundreds of labs and hospitals around the country to conduct testing that had previously been limited by the CDC.

Still, the US lags behind other countries in terms of testing per capita.

This chart shows the US testing for coronavirus compared to other countries that have also recorded a large number of coronavirus cases.

Skye Gould/Business Insider

As of earlier this week, US has performed about five coronavirus tests per million people, compared with South Korea’s 3,692 tests per million people. Test kit shortages and potentially faulty kits initially stalled health authorities’ abilities to monitor the number of infections.

As of Tuesday, the CDC says that 9,519 tests have been conducted in the US so far: 3698 at its labs and 4856 at US public health labs. The US has reported more than 970 coronavirus cases in total across 37 states.

