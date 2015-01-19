Seahawks Fool Everyone With Trick Play Touchdown To 300-Pound Lineman

The Seattle Seahawks are struggling against the Green Bay Packers at home in Sunday’s NFC championship, and were down 16-0. But the Seahawks finally got it into the end zone on an awesome fake field goal.

On 4th down at the Packers’ 20-yard line, the Seahawks looked like they were going to kick a field goal, but holder Jon Ryan picked up the ball and threw a pass to offensive lineman Garry Gilliam.

Here’s the play:

The Seahawks have yet to score on offence, and quarterback Russell Wilson is having one of the worst games of his career, with three interceptions:

