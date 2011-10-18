INFOGRAPHIC: Seattlites Spend More Than Double The National Average On Coffee Drinks

Seattle is home to some of Zaarly’s employees and although we each love where we’re living – we get a little envious of our Seattlites.



Some days we just want to be browsing for fresh fish at Pike Place Market and sipping on a latte from Espresso Vivace. So, what would it take to join our northwest crew?

According to this week’s infographic: at least $1,042 to rent an apartment, $8,669 to spend on a year’s worth of food and an affinity for coffee and seafood. For more insight on life in Seattle, read on!

Photo: Zaarly

[Via: Zaarly Seattle ]

