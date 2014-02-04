Seahawks Fans Went Nuts In The Streets Of Seattle After The Super Bowl

Fans gathered in downtown Seattle last night after the Seattle Seahawks’ dominating Super Bowl win over the Denver Broncos. The celebration started out orderly but turned destructive, as the crowd became increasingly intoxicated and unruly.

Shortly after the game, a crowd gathered in Seattle’s Pioneer Square, a neighbourhood marked by a number of historic buildings.

David Ryder/Getty Images

More than 3,000 Seattleites joined the celebration of chanting and dancing fans. Fans took over intersections and smashed champagne bottles on the pavement.

Seattle2REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Before long, fans started lighting small bonfires and fireworks. Some fans even began bringing out furniture and lighting it on fire.

Seattle4REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The crowd started to get really boisterous, breaking glass on top of this pergola.

Seattl3REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Riot police were summoned to keep control of the crowd. Some fights broke out and police began arresting unruly fans.

Seattle5REUTERS/Jason Redmond

One police officer was assaulted by a fan.

Seattle8David Ryder/Getty Images

Another man was arrested for firing a weapon in celebration in the city.

Seattle6REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Police began extinguishing fires and dispersing the crowd. It didn’t take long for the crowd to go home once the riot police got involved.

Seattle7REUTERS/Jason Redmond

