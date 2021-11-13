Search

I visited a classic Seattle burger chain that’s a hit with locals. I liked the shake, but the signature burger and fries were disappointing.

Sarah Jackson
A person walks past the Dick’s Drive-In in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
  • I visited beloved Seattle burger chain Dick’s Drive-In on a recent trip.
  • The service was great and the food was affordable.
  • While the shake was pretty good, I thought the main draw, the burger and fries, were disappointing.
Dick’s Drive-In is a Seattle burger spot beloved by locals.
Lines on the ground help customers maintain six feet of safe social distance amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at Dick’s Drive-In in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020.
The 67-year-old fast food chain is well-known for giving its workers more pay and benefits than fast food employees typically receive.
In this April 17, 2014 photo, Ryan Peterson prepares french fries at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle. The Institute for Supply Management, a group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for April on Monday, May 5, 2014.
In this April 17, 2014 photo, Ryan Peterson prepares French fries at a Dick’s Drive-In restaurant in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
In September, the chain raised its minimum wage to $US19 ($AU26) an hour.
In this April 17, 2014 photo, Ryan Peterson prepares burgers at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle.
In this April 17, 2014 photo, Ryan Peterson prepares burgers at a Dick’s Drive-In restaurant in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
Dick’s also reduced its eligibility requirements for employees to access funds for childcare and scholarships and started paying out overtime for work exceeding 32 hours a week.
In this April 17, 2014 photo, Stephanie Antioquia takes money from a customer at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle.
In this April 17, 2014 photo, Stephanie Antioquia takes money from a customer at a Dick’s Drive-In restaurant in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
The changes came as the family-owned chain was trying to fill three times more roles than usual in the midst of a labor crunch that has hit the restaurant industry particularly hard.
Of course, Dick’s is also praised for its food: burgers, fries, and shakes.
Dick's Drive-in, iconic local landmark hamburger joint, Seattle, Washington.
Dick’s Drive-in, iconic local landmark hamburger joint, Seattle, Washington. Kevin Schafer / Contributor via Getty Images
On a recent trip to Seattle, I visited a Dick’s Drive-In to see how the burger joint stacks up to the hype surrounding it.
A person walks past the Dick’s Drive-In in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
Dick’s has seven locations. I visited the one in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
An orange sign denoting a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
The location had a classic, traditional look, which I liked.
Customers lined up outside a Dick's Drive-In in Seattle, Washington
There were two lines, with around 10 people waiting in each one.
People lined up at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
Since Dick’s was conceived of as a drive-in and not a sit-down restaurant, customers typically grab a bite to go. There was, however, a small counter separating the two lines that serves as an eating area.
People standing on either side of a counter that serves as an eating area at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
It had a sign noting it was closed, presumably due to COVID-19.
A sign saying the eating area is closed at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
The line moved pretty quickly, and the cashiers were friendly and very fast in taking our orders, getting our food, and handling our payments.
People standing in line to order at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
Here’s a closer look at the main menu…
The menu at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
(The last three items on the left side of the menu are a bit harder to read because of the glare, but they’re a plain cheeseburger, a hamburger, and a plain hamburger, respectively.)
…and here’s the list of shakes and other drinks.
People standing in line to order at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
They also sold ice cream, which can be ordered as cones or sundaes. I was pleasantly surprised by the variety of ice cream flavors available, especially considering most fast food chains that sell ice cream stick to the standard vanilla.
A worker prepares food behind a window at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
Among the many signs on the window was one saying Dick’s prices have gone up due to the cost of ingredients and labor.
A worker prepares food behind a window at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
Another sign explained that, due to a shortage of coins in circulation, customers paying in cash need to have exact change or round up to the nearest dollar for charity. Alternatively, customers can pay with card or mobile pay.
A worker prepares food behind a window at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
Dick’s had also posted a hiring notice.
Hiring signs on a window at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
The sign mentions benefits like health insurance, 50% employer matching on a 401k, and up to three weeks of paid vacation.
I ended up ordering a deluxe burger, fries, and a strawberry shake. As I was leaving with my food, I noticed a nice mural of the Seattle skyline on the side of the building.
A mural of the Seattle skyline at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
It was a bit tricky to take a photo of the mural head-on since it was in the parking lot, and there were a lot of cars obscuring it, but here’s a closer look at it.
A mural of the Seattle skyline at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
On the other side of the building was another image of the Dick’s logo.
A store sign at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
After leaving Dick’s, it took me 30 minutes to get to my destination, where I finally tried the food.
A paper bag and cup from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
The grease from the food really started to seep into the paper bag in that half hour.
A paper bag from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
Some of the food was noticeably affected by the fact that so much time had passed between when I bought the food and when I tried it.
A foil-wrapped burger and French fries in a paper bag from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
The shake became runny but held up relatively well considering the time that had passed. I tried this first; it ended up being my favorite part of the meal. It was really flavorful but not too sweet.
A strawberry milkshake in a paper cup from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
The fries lost all semblance of crispiness and became soggy from the condensation in the bag. They were cold but tasted decent.
French fries from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
From there, it was onto the burger.
A half-unwrapped burger from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
The foil fortunately seemed to preserve it pretty well; I didn’t think its taste or texture was noticeably affected by my delay in eating it.
A burger from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
The deluxe burger comes with two 1/8-pound beef patties, cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise and pickle relish. One half of the burger looked like this, with few visible signs of the cheese, lettuce, and relish.
A burger from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
The other half of the burger, though, was practically oozing out the cheese, lettuce, and relish.
A burger from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
I took a bite and, with all the praise surrounding the chain’s burgers, I expected to be blown away.
A burger missing a bite from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
I ended up being pretty disappointed, though. I personally thought the burger was alright but nothing really out of the ordinary.
A burger missing two bites from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
There was also a bit too much relish and mayonnaise on the burger for my taste.
Relish sauce on a patty and bun from a burger from a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
All in all, I thought the service was fast and friendly, and the food was affordable and a good portion for the price.
A store sign at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle, Washington
Taste-wise, I thought the burger and fries were just average, and the shake was the only part of the meal that stood out. The delay between when I received the food and when I tried it could have affected my opinion, but since Dick’s operates on a takeout model, the food likely sits for a while before consumption for any customer anyway.

If I ever go back to Dick’s Drive-In, I’ll probably get a shake again — but pass on the burger and fries.

