I visited a classic Seattle burger chain that’s a hit with locals. I liked the shake, but the signature burger and fries were disappointing.

Dick’s Drive-In is a Seattle burger spot beloved by locals.

The 67-year-old fast food chain is well-known for giving its workers more pay and benefits than fast food employees typically receive. In this April 17, 2014 photo, Ryan Peterson prepares French fries at a Dick’s Drive-In restaurant in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

In September, the chain raised its minimum wage to $US19 ($AU26) an hour. In this April 17, 2014 photo, Ryan Peterson prepares burgers at a Dick’s Drive-In restaurant in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Of course, Dick’s is also praised for its food: burgers, fries, and shakes. Dick’s Drive-in, iconic local landmark hamburger joint, Seattle, Washington. Kevin Schafer / Contributor via Getty Images

On a recent trip to Seattle, I visited a Dick’s Drive-In to see how the burger joint stacks up to the hype surrounding it. A person walks past the Dick’s Drive-In in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Dick’s has seven locations. I visited the one in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The location had a classic, traditional look, which I liked.

There were two lines, with around 10 people waiting in each one.

Since Dick’s was conceived of as a drive-in and not a sit-down restaurant, customers typically grab a bite to go. There was, however, a small counter separating the two lines that serves as an eating area.

It had a sign noting it was closed, presumably due to COVID-19.

The line moved pretty quickly, and the cashiers were friendly and very fast in taking our orders, getting our food, and handling our payments.

Here’s a closer look at the main menu… (The last three items on the left side of the menu are a bit harder to read because of the glare, but they’re a plain cheeseburger, a hamburger, and a plain hamburger, respectively.)

…and here’s the list of shakes and other drinks.

They also sold ice cream, which can be ordered as cones or sundaes. I was pleasantly surprised by the variety of ice cream flavors available, especially considering most fast food chains that sell ice cream stick to the standard vanilla.

Among the many signs on the window was one saying Dick’s prices have gone up due to the cost of ingredients and labor.

Another sign explained that, due to a shortage of coins in circulation, customers paying in cash need to have exact change or round up to the nearest dollar for charity. Alternatively, customers can pay with card or mobile pay.

Dick’s had also posted a hiring notice. The sign mentions benefits like health insurance, 50% employer matching on a 401k, and up to three weeks of paid vacation.

I ended up ordering a deluxe burger, fries, and a strawberry shake. As I was leaving with my food, I noticed a nice mural of the Seattle skyline on the side of the building.

It was a bit tricky to take a photo of the mural head-on since it was in the parking lot, and there were a lot of cars obscuring it, but here’s a closer look at it.

On the other side of the building was another image of the Dick’s logo.

After leaving Dick’s, it took me 30 minutes to get to my destination, where I finally tried the food.

The grease from the food really started to seep into the paper bag in that half hour.

Some of the food was noticeably affected by the fact that so much time had passed between when I bought the food and when I tried it.

The shake became runny but held up relatively well considering the time that had passed. I tried this first; it ended up being my favorite part of the meal. It was really flavorful but not too sweet.

The fries lost all semblance of crispiness and became soggy from the condensation in the bag. They were cold but tasted decent.

From there, it was onto the burger.

The foil fortunately seemed to preserve it pretty well; I didn’t think its taste or texture was noticeably affected by my delay in eating it.

The deluxe burger comes with two 1/8-pound beef patties, cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise and pickle relish. One half of the burger looked like this, with few visible signs of the cheese, lettuce, and relish.

The other half of the burger, though, was practically oozing out the cheese, lettuce, and relish.

I took a bite and, with all the praise surrounding the chain’s burgers, I expected to be blown away.

I ended up being pretty disappointed, though. I personally thought the burger was alright but nothing really out of the ordinary.

There was also a bit too much relish and mayonnaise on the burger for my taste.