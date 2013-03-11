Seattle Bar Bans Google Glasses, Threatens '[Rear] Kickings' For Violators

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

A Seattle bar dive just deemed that Google Glass will not be allowed inside its building. Here’s what 5 Point Cafe posted on its Facebook page last week, first uncovered by GeekWire:



“For the record, The 5 Point is the first Seattle business to ban in advance Google Glasses. And a** kickings will be encouraged for violators.”

That’s in part because of the culture of the bar, 5 Point owner Dave Meinert told Todd Bishop of GeekWire. He says it’s sometimes a “seedy” and “maybe notorious place.”

Meinert admitted to GeekWire that it’s somewhat of a joke, and he first posted it to get a reaction out of people. But it’s still serious at the same time, he says.

Already, the bar doesn’t let people film or take photos of people in the bar without their consent. People have started speaking out both for and against the ban on Facebook.

“You folks raise a great issue,” Bret Marquis writes on Facebook. “Assuming the issue is the forward facing, always on video camera. “I have to agree wholeheartedly. It would just as wrong as someone recording with their cell phone or digital camera in your face. Of course it could be solved with a lens cap or whatever. None the less, I’m glad you started the discussions..”

On the other hand, Wisconsin resident Chad Renly called it an “unbelievably ignorant move.”

But the move by The 5 Point speaks to some of the concerns about Google Glass.

In Josh Topolsky of The Verge’s review of Google Glass, he noted how privacy issues will be a big hurdle for Google to overcome with Glass. Even though a light will shine when recording on Glass, the computerized glasses are much more discreet than a smartphone. It’s very obvious when someone is taking a picture or recording video with a cell phone because they have to hold it up. But with Glass, it’s not nearly as noticeable.

In GeekWires man-on-the-street interviews with people as they left The 5 Point, some people called the ban “lame,” while others said they the ban is great for making a point about privacy issues.

Check out the full video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.