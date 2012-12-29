Seattle And New England Are NFL's Hottest Teams Heading Into The Playoffs

Most NFL coaches will tell you that the two most important things in the regular season are to clinch a playoff spot and to play well heading into the postseason. And no two teams are playing better than the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.



Since the mid-way point of the season, the Seahawks are 6-1 and have outscored their opponents by a whopping 154 points (22.0 points per game). The Patriots are tops in the AFC, with a point differential of +106 (15.1 pts/gm).

Here’s a look at the point differentials in the second half of the season for all teams that have clinched a playoff spot or are still alive for one of the final two spots in the NFC (team record in last 7 games in parentheses)…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

