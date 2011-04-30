Attention, Startups! Here's How To Get An Instant Stamp Of Approval From Investors

They Get It series is supported by CDW.

There are many steps to starting a company, but only a couple of them will give your project an instant credibility and a stamp of approval.

SeatGeek, a site that lets you search for available tickets at sporting and music events across various ticket selling platforms online like StubHub and Razorgator, has hit all the right notes in the two years of its existence.

Co-founder and CEO Russell D’Souza shares his insight of the pivotal moments in the development of his startup. He outlines three key steps that have helped his company get instant recognition catapulting it to success:

• Participating in an incubator – being part of an incubator program such as DreamIt Ventures or Y Combinator gives you the free space, mentoring, and funding.

• Launching the company at a tech conference – announcing your business at a tech event such as TechCruch 50 (or our own Startup2011) is essential. It puts your company in the spotlight, and the media and investors will pay attention to you.

• Sharing an office with a bunch of other startups – shared office space for startups gives you constant networking possibilities and support, D’Souza says.

Watch the video above for more insights.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

