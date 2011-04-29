SeatGeek CEO Russell D'Souza: Here's Where The Secondary Ticket Market Is Headed

They Get It series is supported by CDW.

SeatGeek is a site that lets you search for available tickets at sporting and music events across various ticket selling platforms online like StubHub and Razorgator.

Co-founder Russell D’Souza explains how the secondary ticket market has evolved and why Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” strategy won’t work.

And Don’t Miss…

• How Gary Vaynerchuk Turned A Liquor Store Into A $60 Million Business

• Meet A Startup Founder Who Literally Lives In His Office

• Here’s How Barbara Corcoran Turned $1,000 Into $70 Million



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.