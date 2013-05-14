This Is The Best Way To Buy Concert Tickets On Your iPhone

Figuring out what’s going on around you can be a daunting task and there are a ton of apps and websites that promise to make that situation easier.
While these sites make it easy to find out about events, it’s harder to find an experience that tells you what’s going on and allows you to buy tickets all in one place.
SeatGeek is a website that helps users find out what’s going on and buy tickets all in one place. The company behind the service has launched a new iPhone app that imitates the websites best features.
The iPhone app brings the website’s excellent search functionality to mobile. SeatGeek for iPhone is filled with interactive maps of every venue, allowing users to scroll, swipe, and zoom in on available seats.
SeatGeek has poured three and a half years of work into its interactive maps that pull data from a ton of sources including popular services, TicketMaster, StubHub, and Uberticket.
The new app is beautifully designed and fully functional, making it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for.
SeatGeek’s iPhone app is available now for free and you can also access the service online.
Once you've downloaded the app, tap to open it. The first thing you'll need to do is allow the app to use your location.
We searched for Justin and were met with a few choices. We picked Justin Timberlake, obviously. Sorry Beliebers.
SeatGeek really shines with its interactive maps. The company has put a lot of work into showing users exactly what tickets are available and where they are located in a venue.
The maps are completely interactive. Seats are colour coded from most expensive to least expensive. Users can pinch and zoom to see how good a seat is.
SeatGeek pulls in ticket information from a ton of sources including Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Uberseat.
Once you find a ticket in your price range and where you would like to sit, just tap the source at the bottom.
The ticket we chose uses StubHub and we can easily browse the site and go right through the buying process.
Before you buy, you can share the event with someone via email, text, or Twitter. You can also add the event to your iPhone's calendar.
There is also an explore aspect built into the app. Scrolling through, if you see an artist you like, simply tap on their photo to see up to date information on their next appearance.
Here's an artist we like. Juicy J. Juicy is hosting an upcoming show in NYC soon. Tapping his photo will take us right to where we can buy tickets.
SeatGeek isn't just for concerts and shows. You can buy tickets for events like plays, performances, sporting events, and much more.
