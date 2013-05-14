This Is The Best Way To Buy Concert Tickets On Your iPhone

Figuring out what’s going on around you can be a daunting task and there are a ton of apps and websites that promise to make that situation easier.



While these sites make it easy to find out about events, it’s harder to find an experience that tells you what’s going on and allows you to buy tickets all in one place.

SeatGeek is a website that helps users find out what’s going on and buy tickets all in one place. The company behind the service has launched a new iPhone app that imitates the websites best features.

The iPhone app brings the website’s excellent search functionality to mobile. SeatGeek for iPhone is filled with interactive maps of every venue, allowing users to scroll, swipe, and zoom in on available seats.

SeatGeek has poured three and a half years of work into its interactive maps that pull data from a ton of sources including popular services, TicketMaster, StubHub, and Uberticket.

The new app is beautifully designed and fully functional, making it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for.

SeatGeek’s iPhone app is available now for free and you can also access the service online.

