Seatbelt Problem Leads To Holden Recall For 45,700 Commodores

The Holden VF Commodore

Holden is recalling nearly 42,000 VF Commodores and WN Caprices in Australia over concerns with the front seatbelt assembly.

The problem involves pre-tensioner wiring harness on 2014 models and concerns that it may short with a bolt in the seatbelt buckle assembly, causing the airbag warning light to come on. It may also reduce the effectiveness of the pre-tensioning devise in the event of an accident. It’s designed to tighten the belt just before the airbag deploys to reduce potential injuries.

GM Holden said it was a “precautionary vehicle safety recall” and that there had been no confirmed incidents involving customers.

There have been no confirmed reports of this condition in the field. The issue was raised from an internal investigation following an isolated instance at the plant.

The recall affects approximately 41,933 vehicles in Australia and 3,744 in New Zealand.

Holden will be contacting potentially affected customers directly to arrange an inspection and repair, free-of-charge.

Over the weekend, Hyundai announced it was recalling the entire fleet of Australia’s biggest-selling small SUV, the ix35, made between January 2011 to December 2013 over problems with the steering wheel airbag and horn. That recall involves more than 32,000 vehicles and is the second time it has been recalled this year.

