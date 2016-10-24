This US$100 million luxury yacht concept is designed to swim through the water like a whale

What’s new in yachts isn’t actually all that new — it’s been around since the first sea creatures used their tails to glide through the ocean.

Montreal-based engineer Charles Bombardier created a yacht concept called the Seataci, which uses that ancient method of propulsion in a new way, framed around a US$100 million luxury yacht.

Here’s what it would look like if it were built.

Meet the Seataci, a unique yacht conceived by Montreal-based engineer Charles Bombardier. Martin Rico The yacht is mostly unique in its propulsion system. It uses a wave movement similar to how whales travel through the water, using the two satellite engine pods submerged like submarines to generate movement. Foils in the pods oscillate to generate the movement required to propel the boat. Martin Rico This method could be more economical and environmentally friendly, as well as less disruptive to sensitive ecosystems the ship passes through. It would also submerge much of the hull of the boat, which could provide unparalleled views of the ocean life below. Martin Rico The upper deck could feature a deck with swimming pools, a garden, and drone pads. Martin Rico Though the yacht is estimated to carry a US$100 million price tag, it can be customised and may be more. Martin Rico

