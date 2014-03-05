A Spanish Automaker Pulled Off A Woman's Skirt To Reveal Its New Car

Alex Davies

It’s hard to stand out at an auto show where the world’s biggest car companies are unveiling their latest and greatest products.

So SEAT, a small Spanish brand owned by Volkswagen, attracted attention at the Geneva Motor Show today by using a woman’s enormous skirt to hide its new car — then pulling it away.

The skirt in question covered 250 square meters. “Lady SEAT,” suspended 66 feet above the show floor by wires, was wearing another, human-appropriate skirt underneath.

The car in question is the SEAT Mii by MANGO, a special edition of the city car made in collaboration with the Spanish clothing company. SEAT also showed off the Leon CUPRA car, which recently set the speed record among front-wheel drive cars on Germany’s famed Nurburgring circuit.

Here’s the skirt:

SEAT geneva motor show 2014 giant skirtNewspress

Being blown off:

SEAT geneva motor show 2014 giant skirtNewspress

The Mii by MANGO:

SEAT Mii MANGO geneva 2014SEAT

And the Leon CUPRA:

SEAT Leon CUPRA geneva motor show 2014SEAT

