A Spanish Automaker Pulled Off A Woman's Skirt To Reveal Its New Car

It’s hard to stand out at an auto show where the world’s biggest car companies are unveiling their latest and greatest products.

So SEAT, a small Spanish brand owned by Volkswagen, attracted attention at the Geneva Motor Show today by using a woman’s enormous skirt to hide its new car — then pulling it away.

The skirt in question covered 250 square meters. “Lady SEAT,” suspended 66 feet above the show floor by wires, was wearing another, human-appropriate skirt underneath.

The car in question is the SEAT Mii by MANGO, a special edition of the city car made in collaboration with the Spanish clothing company. SEAT also showed off the Leon CUPRA car, which recently set the speed record among front-wheel drive cars on Germany’s famed Nurburgring circuit.

Here’s the skirt:

Being blown off:

The Mii by MANGO:

And the Leon CUPRA:

