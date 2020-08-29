18 of the best seasonal fall foods to buy at Trader Joe's right now

Trader Joe’s Some of the chain’s seasonal items, like the pumpkin cheesecake, can be upgraded with toppings.

With fall just around the corner and pumpkin-spice products hitting store shelves, it’s time to cosy up and start planning meals and treats with some of the comforting flavours of autumn.

Fortunately, Trader Joe’s offers plenty of seasonal goodies, from spiced desserts to pumpkin-filled ravioli.

Read on for some of the best autumnal offerings at the grocery-store chain.

Start your day with these pumpkin rolls that come with pumpkin-spice icing.

Trader Joe’s They make for a perfect autumn breakfast.

Spice up your regular Sunday brunch with this five-pack of pumpkin rolls. Both in the dough and the icing, pumpkin is the star of the show in these.

These buns can also be placed in a waffle maker for a creative autumnal breakfast.

Perk up your lunch with this seasonal salad mix.

Trader Joe’s It’s a great choice for an easy lunch.

Salads are always a quick and easy lunch option, and this mix is a great way to infuse the season’s best flavours.

Trader Joe’s itself describes the mix best, but you can expect a blend of spinach and kale, plus broccoli, cauliflower, roasted pumpkin seeds, pumpkin-cornbread croutons, and a pumpkin vinaigrette to tie it all together.

Top every meal with these pumpkin-spiced pumpkin seeds.

Trader Joe’s These pumpkin-spiced pumpkin seeds are perfect for next-level pumpkin snacking.

These sweet, crunchy pumpkin seeds can perk up salads, soups, and more. Great on their own, these seeds can also brighten up a scoop of ice cream.

Create a quick dinner with ravioli that’s filled with honey-roasted pumpkin.

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin ravioli pairs well with butter.

After a quick boil on the stovetop, this sweet and savoury ravioli is great on its own or mixed with roasted veggies.

A cream-based sauce makes the meal even more comforting, but this ravioli is also delicious with just olive oil and a sprinkle of cheese.

Snack on these seasonal Joe-Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s Snack on these seasonal Joe-Joe’s while watching your favourite fall movies.

Since debuting in 2014, pumpkin Joe-Joe’s have been a hit among Trader Joe’s shoppers. These sandwich cookies are sweet, creamy, and perfectly pumpkin-y. They’re also a perfect companion to a glass of milk.

Make all of the breakfast foods with pumpkin-flavored pancake and waffle mix.

Trader Joe’s Top the finished breakfasts with chocolate chips, pecans, and anything your heart desires.

Nothing screams Saturday morning quite like pancakes and waffles.

In the fall, this popular weekend tradition gets that much better with a pumpkin-flavored mix that makes perfectly fluffy pancakes and waffles.

You can have a quick breakfast with these ready-made pumpkin waffles.

Trader Joe’s These pumpkin waffles are easy for a grab-and-go breakfast.

Perfect for busy mornings, these pumpkin waffles can be found in the freezer aisle. To prepare them, just pop them in the toaster.

Get in touch with your inner baker with this gluten-free pumpkin bread and muffin baking mix.

Trader Joe’s Your kitchen will likely smell delicious while you’re preparing this.

Those who avoid gluten can also enjoy fall’s flavorful baked goods thanks to this gluten-free baking mix, rich with the flavour of pumpkin.

For a personal touch, Trader Joe’s recommends adding nuts or chocolate chips to the batter.

Cool off on unseasonably warm days with mini pumpkin-ginger ice creams.

Trader Joe’s These ice creams come in a pumpkin-ginger flavour.

Sometimes fall has a few unseasonably warm days, which is the perfect time for these miniature ice cream cones. The cold, creamy treat is filled with the cosy flavours of pumpkin and ginger.

Get cosy with a hot bowl of pumpkin bisque.

Trader Joe’s The pumpkin bisque is perfect for a cold evening.

A great comfort food, this pumpkin bisque is just the thing you need to warm up on a crisp fall day.

To elevate this bisque, take a Trader Joe’s soft pretzel stick, cut off the top, and scoop out some of the insides. Toast the pretzel stick in the oven, then pour in the hot bisque for an easy bread bowl.

Impress guests (or yourself) with a pumpkin cheesecake.

Trader Joe’s Some of the chain’s seasonal items, like the pumpkin cheesecake, can be upgraded with toppings.

This quick recipe to take the pumpkin cheesecake to the next level with hot fudge and crunchy pecans blends sweet, spicy, and slightly savoury notes.

Savour the seasonal flavour of this mac and cheese.

Trader Joe’s It’s easy to prepare.

Similar to pumpkin, butternut squash offers a delightful blend of savoury and sweet.

This macaroni and cheese from the Trader Joe’s freezer section is a seasonal favourite that makes a great side dish for dinner or an easy microwavable lunch at the office.

Get ready to drool over these pumpkin-spice cookies.

Trader Joe’s They’re adorable and delicious.

Throw these in your cookie jar or lock them up tight in the snack drawer at your desk. These pumpkin-spice cookies consist of a sweet shortbread cookie coated in orange or white icing.

Best of all, they’re shaped like pumpkins. They pair well with a hot cup of pumpkin-spice coffee.

Spice things up with Fall Harvest Salsa.

Trader Joe’s The Fall Harvest Salsa is a mix of sweet and spicy.

It’s time to rethink Taco Tuesday. Make it more autumnal with this salsa, which features traditional ingredients like jalapeños, red pepper, tomatillos, and lime, plus seasonal ingredients like heirloom pumpkin, butternut squash, and apple.

The result is a sweet and spicy mix that brings tacos to the next level.

Don’t buy the salsa without also grabbing these pumpkin tortilla chips.

Trader Joe’s The pumpkin tortilla chips are made with real pumpkin seeds.

With a subtle, savoury hint of pumpkin, these tortilla chips were made for the Fall Harvest Salsa.

They also taste amazing as the base for some fully-loaded nachos. Just add salsa, greens, peppers, and some roasted in-season veggies for a fall take on what’s typically a summer staple.

This pumpkin cream-cheese spread can be added to anything.

Trader Joe’s The pumpkin cream-cheese spread pairs well with bagels.

Good for putting on toast, muffins, bagels, crackers, and more, this pumpkin cream-cheese spread is quite versatile.

It’s also delicious as a dip for apples or biscotti, and it would make an excellent addition to pumpkin bread. You can also try adding it to the centre of some pumpkin muffins for a fun surprise.

Put Toscano cheese with cinnamon on your cheese board.

Trader Joe’s This spicy cheese is a unique addition to a cheese board.

Free from pumpkin, apple, and squash, this unique fall item is a must-have for a cheese board.

It’s creamy, nutty, and offers a slight hint of spicy cinnamon. Paired with crackers, sliced meats, or fruits, this versatile cheese will give you a taste you won’t soon forget.

You can prepare pumpkin-spice coffee at home.

Trader Joe’s Trader Joe’s pumpkin-spice coffee comes in pod form, too.

A list of fall foods wouldn’t be complete without mentioning pumpkin-spice coffee. With milk and sugar, it can also be elevated to a pumpkin-spice latte.

The coffee comes ground or in pods, and in medium and medium-dark roasts.

