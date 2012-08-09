A Non-Farm Payrolls Chart That Should Make Obama Thrilled

There are just a few jobs reports left until the election, including one on the Friday before the election on November 2, that’s going to be the MOST EPIC JOBS REPORT EVER.



So how will the remainders look?

If history is any guide, potentially they’ll have good news for Obama.

In Brian Belski’s latest monthly chartbook he takes a look at this chart showing the seasonal behaviour of the Non-Farm Payrolls reports, and as you can see, if history is any guide, we’re due for a mult-month uptrend.

Obama should be thrilled.

Photo: BMO Capital Markets

Click here to see Belski’s whole presentation >

