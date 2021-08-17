7 things you need to know about season 6 of ‘The Masked Singer’

- Season six of “The Masked Singer” premieres on Fox on September 22 and 23, 2021.
- On September 12, there will also be a 30-minute preview of the upcoming season.
- This season will have some changes in format to spice it up a little.
Other contestants were teased in the trailer, like Mallard and Hamster, but we’ll soon learn more about who we can expect to meet.
“We’re kind of going back to what made the show fantastic,” executive producer Craig Plestis told Entertainment Weekly. “Not everyone is a professional singer, but there’s a lot of hidden talents we’ve discovered around the world and in Hollywood, people who can sing and perform.”
It will include the final costume reveal of the season, as well as a closer look at Fox’s newest singing competition, “Alter Ego,” including “an exclusive backstage tour,” which will “show the viewer how the motion capture technology works,” hosted by Lachey. He’s one of the judges on the new show, alongside will.i.am, Grimes, and Alanis Morissette.
“It changes the dynamics in the studio,” showrunner James Breen told Entertainment Weekly. “I think it’s just been really fun to get fans back into the room and have them experience it with us.”
This year, along with wildcards, Group A and Group B will each declare a winner. Then those two will face off for the first time at the finale before an ultimate winner is chosen.
“It’s almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they’ll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the Masked Singer [in the finale],” Plestis told Entertainment Weekly.
Will he be back? Or will there be a new Cluedle-Doo to unmasked? We’ll have to wait and see.