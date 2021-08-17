7 things you need to know about season 6 of ‘The Masked Singer’

The biggest change will be the structure: Last season Groups A and B competed separately for six weeks before merging for the last six episodes. This year, Group A and Group B will declare winners before facing off for the first time in the finale.

We can break it down more: For the first four seasons of the show, there were actually three groups that competed before merging for the last few episodes. In season five, Group C was cut out altogether and replaced by wildcard contestants who joined a group randomly, before the merging.

This year, along with wildcards, Group A and Group B will each declare a winner. Then those two will face off for the first time at the finale before an ultimate winner is chosen.

“It’s almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they’ll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the Masked Singer [in the finale],” Plestis told Entertainment Weekly.