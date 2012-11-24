Jersey Shore Roller Coaster Mangled During Sandy Could Become A Tourist Attraction

It looks like a scene from a movie — a toppled roller coaster submerged in water on the Jersey Shore.



But Seaside Heights Mayor Bill Akers feels that the coaster, which was destroyed during Hurricane Sandy last month, would make a great tourist attraction, according to CBS News.

Now Akers and town officials are working with the Coast Guard to see if the mangled metal mountain can remain.

“Who ever thought they’d see a roller coaster in Seaside Heights in the ocean?” New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie asked during a press conference earlier this month.

The rest of the boardwalk was also demolished, and there are plans to rebuild before summer, but officials say the shore may never look the same again.

It seems eerie to gawk the site of a destruction from a hurricane that caused so many people such distress. But it does look kind of cool, rising out from the water. Check out some photos:

Photo: AP Images

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

