Sears.com Accidentally Hacks $675 Off Of The iPad 2 Price, Buyers Go Nuts

Photo: AP

Yesterday afternoon, Sears.com offered an unbelievable, unintentional discount.It fudged the pricing on the iPad 2 and offered the device for $69. That’s $675 off the usual $744.99 price.

Jubilant shoppers spread the word via Twitter and Facebook, and an undisclosed number of people bought into the deal.



Sears has since realised the mistake and is cancelling all of yesterday’s discounted orders.

“We want you to know that, unfortunately, today one of the Marketplace third party sellers told us that they mistakenly posted incorrect pricing information on two Apple iPad models on the Marketplace portion of the website. If you purchased either of these products recently, your order has been cancelled and your account will be credited,” Sears said in a statement.

