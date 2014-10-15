Sears Under Fire For Swastika Ring

Sears is under fire for selling a ring emblazoned with a swastika.

A jewelry company called CET Domain was selling the ring on Sears’ “marketplace” website, which hosts a community of third-party sellers.

The description for the ring reads: “This gothic jewelry item in particular features a Swastika ring that’s made of .925 Thai silver. Not for Neo Nazi or any Nazi implication. These jewelry items are going to make you look beautiful at your next dinner date.”

The ring caused an outrage on social media Monday. Sears later apologized and removed it from the website.

“The ring was not posted by Sears, but by independent third-party sellers on Sears Marketplace,” the company said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. “All Marketplace Sellers must accept our seller agreement terms in order to sell their items on sears.com and part of that agreement includes an understanding that certain offensive items may not be listed. If a problem occurs, we take appropriate action. The ring has not been purchasable since this morning and we are in the process of completely removing the items from our site.”

Dozens of customers said they won’t shop at Sears anymore as a result of the incident.

“I am going to slice up my Sears Card,” Facebook user Ann Katz Zeller wrote on the company’s page. “So should everyone. Shame on you Sears.”

Ralph Alterbaum wrote, “Finished with Sears. Don’t fall for their propaganda. They should have monitored what was sold on their e-commerce web site. Poor management and very little oversight. Shame on Sears’ senior team. Heads should roll for this. Watch how they will not even reprimand those responsible.”

This isn’t the first time that questionable items have appeared on Sears’ marketplace website. The retailer has had a recurring problem with lingerie sellers posting images of overly exposed women on the website. Sex toys have also surfaced on the site.

It’s also the second time in three months that a major retailer has come under fire for selling anti-Semitic merchandise.

In late August, Zara was forced to stop selling a kid’s T-shirt that resembled the uniform prisoners wore in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

