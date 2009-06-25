Sears Tower Getting A $350 Million Green Makeover

The Sears Tower is set to undergo a massive green transformation:



Tribune: Despite the glut of hotel rooms and declining consumer demand, the owners of Sears Tower have unveiled an ambitious project to build a luxury hotel adjacent to the landmark skyscraper.

As part of the plan announced Wednesday, the 110-story office building would undergo a $350 million environmental face-lift designed to reduce electricity use by up to 80 per cent. The owners hope Sears Tower’s green efforts, including solar panels and possibly wind turbines, would supply all the power needed for the 50-story, 500-room luxury hotel at Wacker Drive and Jackson Boulevard.

Financed by private funds, the hotel would draw “net zero energy from the power grid,” said John Huston of American Landmark Properties, representing the partnership that owns Sears Tower. He said the owners also were looking at public funding options.

If this happens it will be amazing. There’s no word on what kinds of tax breaks and public financing becomes available for the developers if they make the hotel green. We assume that’s a driving force behind the green push.

