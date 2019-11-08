Sears is closing 96 more stores, leaving only 182 stores left in the US. Here's the full list of the ones closing.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider More Sears and Kmart stores are closing.

Sears is closing 96 more Sears and Kmart stores in the US by February 2020, a press release from the retailers’ parent company announced Thursday.

Included in the closures are 51 Sears and 45 Kmart stores.

Only 182 Sears and Kmart stores will be left following these closures.

Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy in October 2018 but was bought out in February 2019 by Eddie Lampert, the company’s former CEO. Hundreds of Sears stores have closed in the last few years.

Sears and Kmart stores are facing more closures.

The parent company of the two retailers, Transform Holdco, announced in a Thursday press release that 96 more Sears and Kmart stores will close in the US by February 2020, with liquidation sales at those stores expected to begin on December 2.

Included in the closures are 51 Sears and 45 Kmart stores.

Transform Holdco will operate just 182 stores after the closures.

Hundreds of Sears stores have been shuttered in the last few years. The company was bought out of bankruptcy in February.

Business Insider recently reported that Sears planned to close at least 122 Sears and Kmart stores by January.

The following stores are set to close by February:

Sears:

3930 Mccain Blvd N Little Rock, AR

3400 Gateway Blvd Prescott, AZ

3755 Santa Rosalia Dr Los Angeles, CA

40710 Winchester Rd Temecula, CA

3295 E Main St Ventura, CA

12121 Victory Blvd N Hollywood, CA

1209 Plz Dr West Covina, CA

3636 N Blackstone Ave Fresno, CA

8150 La Palma Ave Buena Park, CA

5261 Arlington Ave Riverside, CA

565 Broadway Chula Vista, CA

100 Inland Ctr Sn Bernardino, CA

1178 El Camino Real San Bruno, CA

2180 Tully Rd San Jose, CA

5080 Montclair Plz Ln Montclair, CA

22550 Town Circle Moreno Valley, CA

72-880 Hwy 111 Palm Desert, CA

3350 Naglee Rd Tracy, CA

3501 S Mooney Blvd Visalia, CA

200 Town Ctr E Santa Maria, CA

14420 Bear Valley Rd Victorville, CA

1625 W 49th St Hialeah, FL

20701 Sw 112th Ave Miami, FL

4125 Cleveland Ave Ft Myers, FL

6580 Douglas Blvd Douglasville, GA

2200 W War Memorial Dr Ste998 Peoria, IL

5000 Spring Hill Mall West Dundee, IL

100 Commercial Rd Leominster, MA

385 Southbridge St Auburn, MA

3131 E Michigan Ave Lansing, MI

101 N Rangeline Rd Joplin, MO

3600 South Memorial Drive Greenville, NC

1262 Vocke Rd Cumberland, MD

310 Daniel Webster Hwy Ste 102 Nashua, NH

270 Loudon Rd Concord, NH

4601 E Main St Farmington, NM

4000 Meadow Ln Las Vegas, NV

State Rd 3 Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Gpo Box 1050 Guayama, Puerto Rico

2310 Sw Military Dr San Antonio, TX

11500 Midlothian Tpke Richmond, VA

8200 Sudley Rd Manassas, VA

100 Spotsylvania Mall Fredericksburg, VA

1850 Apple Blossom Dr Winchester, VA

155 Dorset St S Burlington, VT

14720 E Indiana Ave Spokane, WA

651 Sleater Kinney Rd Se 1300 Lacey, WA

1259 Whitehall Mall Whitehall, PA

600 Montgomery Mall North Wales, PA

3701 Mckinley Pkwy Buffalo, NY

Pob 7426 Sears Plaza Del Caribe 2050 Rd 2 Ponce By Pass Ste 135 Ponce, Puerto Rico

Kmart:

4100 52nd St Kenosha, WI

6531 Mccorkle Avenue Se Charleston, WV

P.O. Box 9060 – 510 Us Hwy 89 (83001) Jackson, WY

1870 Mcculloch Blvd Lake Havasu City, AZ

2155 Pillsbury Rd Chico, CA

261 N Mc Dowell Blvd Petaluma, CA

491 Tres Pinos Road Hollister, CA

5100 Clayton Road Concord, CA

7840 Limonite Ave Riverside, CA

3980 El Camino Real Atascadero, CA

895 Faulkner Road Santa Paula, CA

1200 N Main Street Bishop, CA

270 Mt Hermon Road Scotts Valley, CA

19563 Coastal Hwy Unit A Rehoboth Beach, DE

1201 S Dixie Hwy Lantana, FL

3800 Oakwood Blvd Hollywood, FL

7350 Manatee Ave West Bradenton, FL

1405 S Grand Charles City, IA

1501 Hwy 169 N Algona, IA

484 Boston Rd Billerica, MA

252 Main St Acton, MA

1003 W Patrick St Frederick County Square Frederick, MD

1713 Massey Blvd Hagerstown, MD

6411 Riggs Road Hyattsville, MD

5100 Dixie Hwy Waterford, MI

2625 State St Bismarck, ND

1267 Hooksett Rd Hooksett, NH

161 S Broadway Salem, NH

235 Prospect Avenue West Orange Plaza West Orange, NJ

5151 Sunrise Highway Bohemia, NH

171 Delaware Avenue Sidney, NY

555 South Ave Tallmadge, OH

1447 N Main St North Canton, OH

502 Pike Street Marietta, OH

2640 West 6th Street The Dalles, OR

910 Wilkes Barre Twp Blvd Wilkes Barre, PA

1915 E Third St Loyal Plaza Shopping Ctr. Williamsport, PA

1745 Quentin Lebanon, PA

1520 W Front St Berwick Shopping Plaza Berwick, PA

1127 S State St Ephrata, PA

Road #149 And #584 Plaza Juana Diaz Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico

1400 Ave Miramar Ste 18 Arecibo, Puerto Rico

Plaza Rio Hondo Ste 4080 Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Centro Gran Caribe Rd #2 Plaza Caribe Mall Vega Alta, Puerto Rico

Eastern Shopping Ctr S.R. 3 Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.