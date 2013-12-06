Sears Shares Are Higher

Sears shares are up 1.6% this morning to $US50.80 after the Chicago-based retail giant

announcedit was spinning off its Land’s End clothing division.

Land’s End was sold to Sears in 2002 for $US1.9 billion.

Sears shares have fallen 20% this week on reports of flagging sales. It’s been losing market share to other big-box retailers, and Fitch recently downgraded some of its debt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.