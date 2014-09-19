A New Sears Policy Puts Insane Pressure On Workers

Jim Young/Reuters Kyle Zalewski unpacks televisions at a Sears store in Schaumburg, Illinois near Chicago, September 23, 2013.

Sears is guaranteeing 5-minute service to shoppers who want to wait in their cars to exchange or return items.

The struggling department store is now allowing customers to schedule returns or exchanges online, writes Erika Adams at Racked. Once shoppers alert the store they have arrived, the app will begin a countdown that is guaranteed to last no longer than five minutes.

“Buying what you really want should be easy — that’s why we continue to make it more convenient to pick-up, return and exchange items that you have purchased right from your car,” Leena Munjal, senior vice president of Sears, said in a release.

The release doesn’t specify what will happen if the worker doesn’t reach your car in time.

Morgan Stanley Sears and Kmart still have a considerable footprint across the U.S.

If it works, the Sears in-car return program seems much better than going into the store and waiting in line.

Many retail analysts believe that Sears could be headed straight for death.

The company has posted nine quarterly losses in a row.

CEO Eddie Lampert said that the company would close even more stores and cut costs in the coming months to combat the “unacceptable” losses.

Here’s a video explaining how the new program works.

