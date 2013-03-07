Sears Won't Advertise In SNL Web Skit Showing Jesus As Gun-Toting Killer

A parody of Quentin Tarantino movies titled “Djesus Uncrossed,” which showed Christ as a gun-toting killer out for revenge against the Romans, has caused Sears to ensure its ads won’t run in online versions of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.*



The move came after the American Family Association, a longtime conservative critic of what it regards as immorality on TV, petitioned companies to pull their ads, according to Fox News.

The AFA initially claimed that JCPenney also pulled ads from the show, but that’s not true, according to the New York Times. JCP has never advertised with SNL, and Sears will continue to advertise on the broadcast TV show.

Here’s the skit, starring guest Christoph Waltz, as “no more Mr. Nice Jesus.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

*Correction: This item originally said both JCP and Sears pulled their ads from the show. That information, which originated with the AFA and Fox News, turned out to be false. Apologies for the error.

