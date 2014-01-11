Sears Is Getting Annihilated

Sears Holdings is down 15.8% to $US35.89.

Shares were down 11.4% in pre-market trading, and were down as much as 15% after the bell on Thursday.

The stock took a beating after warning of Q4 losses.

Sears has shuttered hundereds of stores in recent years and a large part of its failure has been attributed to CEO Edward Lampert’s decision to merge two struggling retailers, Sears and Kmart.

Lampert has over 25 million shares in Sears as of December 31, 2013.

