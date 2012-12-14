Women Say Sears Maintenance Guy Put Spy Cameras In Fitting Rooms

Photo: Tim Samoff/Flickr

Sears did nothing to stop a maintenance man from installing hidden cameras in women’s restrooms and fitting rooms and uploading the videos online, a new lawsuit alleges.20-five women and a child sued Sears and the maintenance man, whom they said installed as many 60 hidden cameras and motion detectors.



The women suing don’t claim that Sears knew of his alleged spying, but they say the store wilfully ignored his weird behaviour, according to Courthouse News.

Alejandro Gamiz, who was hired at the North Hollywood store in 2005, began creating secret passageways inside the walls and installing the motion sensor-equipped cameras in 2009, the complaint alleges.

Gamiz spent hours on end in these passageways and air ducts, drilling dozens of holes using tools sometimes from Sears itself, yet no one at the store ever noticed his absence, according to the complaint.

The former maintenance man was hit with criminal charges over the alleged spying back in May, CBS reported at the time.

A Sears spokesperson declined to comment on the case.

SEE ALSO: Diane Von Furstenberg Is Sick Of Her Clothes Being Sold At Cheap Stores >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.