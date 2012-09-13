A Sears Customer Was Delivered A Dishwasher With A Live Snake Taped To It

Photo: @JessicaHasson

Sears customer Jessica Hasson received quite the surprise when she got her brand new dishwasher delivered.A snake.



It was found taped to the dishwasher. as you can see in the photo. We’re not sure what species it is.

“Luckily, my boyfriend saw it first,” Hasson tells us. “I was on the phone with the Sears at the time because they forgot to deliver the panels and handles with the dishwasher. I refused to go near it.”

She ordered the dishwasher — a double drawer Kenmore Elite — from SearsOutlet.com on August 25th and it was shipped from Tampa, FL.

It came in an official Sears van, with workers dressed in Sears shirts.

Here’s what Hasson, the CEO and founder of PulpPr in Los Angeles, CA, had to say about how the situation was handled by Sears customer service:

“Sears continues to apologise, but of the 15 people I have spoke with, none are able to actually resolve this problem.

They finally came and picked up the dishwasher with the snake still attached, but they’re confused about how to get me a replacement delivered and installed.

Over 3 hours of wasted time and energy. I am still on hold.”

Hasson also called animal control, and they told her that they wouldn’t come “because the snake is trapped.”

Sears delivery told Hasson that there’s not much more they can do to help because corporate is closed. She also says she’s being told that she has to pay the difference in cost to get another dishwasher delivered.

“After waiting over 2 weeks for my delivery, I end up with a snake,” she says.

