Sears Has A Really Strange Way Of Showing Its Customers Gratitude

Photo: The Consumerist

Chris Morran at the Consumerist points us to a coupon from Sears which, paired with the marketing copy that comes along with it, is a bizarre way to show its customers gratitude.”Thank you for choosing Sears Auto centre today,” the coupon proudly exclaims. “Here’s a special offer just for you!”



The coupon gives you $5 off on a purchase of $25 or more and it’s valid in the clothing, lawn and garden, home fashions, fitness and sporting goods, home appliances, and seasonal and outdoor living sections of Sears.

Not bad, right?

Then, it punches you in the face with restrictions — a ton of restrictions.

Not valid on…

Clearance and closeout

Special Purchases

Everyday great price items

Introductory Offers

Lands’ End merchandise

Levi’s

Two Hearts maternity

Scrubology

Edwin Watts Golf merchandise

Excelled Leather

Sears Fan Shop

EMC Outerwear

Footwear

Fab Finds

Insane Deals

Price Drop items

Mattresses

Shaw rug gallery

Recliners

Automotive

Electrolux

Dehumidifiers

Air conditioners

Floor care

Jenn-Air

Dacor

Fisher & Paykel

Water softeners

Water heaters

Water filtration

Air cleaners

Home appliance accessories

Sewing machines

Countertop microwaves

Humidifiers

Fitness accessories

Generators

Weber Agio patio furniture

Propane tanks and exchanges

Outlet store purchases

Parts & Repair centres

catalogue orders

Gift Cards

Protection agreements

Sears licensed business

We get it. Coupons need to have some restrictions, or else you end up having a spectacular coupon fail like Best Buy had in January when people bought thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from its stores due to a too-good-to-be-true coupon.

But this one’s just $5, and if you’re trying to thank a customer for coming to your establishment, this isn’t the right way to do it.

In fact, the guy who received this coupon hated it so much that he was convinced to take his business elsewhere. He viewed it as a “con.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.