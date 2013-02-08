Sears Has A Really Strange Way Of Showing Its Customers Gratitude

Photo: The Consumerist
Chris Morran at the Consumerist points us to a coupon from Sears which, paired with the marketing copy that comes along with it, is a bizarre way to show its customers gratitude.”Thank you for choosing Sears Auto centre today,” the coupon proudly exclaims. “Here’s a special offer just for you!”
The coupon gives you $5 off on a purchase of $25 or more and it’s valid in the clothing, lawn and garden, home fashions, fitness and sporting goods, home appliances, and seasonal and outdoor living sections of Sears.
Not bad, right?
Then, it punches you in the face with restrictions — a ton of restrictions.
Not valid on…
- Clearance and closeout
- Special Purchases
- Everyday great price items
- Introductory Offers
- Lands’ End merchandise
- Levi’s
- Two Hearts maternity
- Scrubology
- Edwin Watts Golf merchandise
- Excelled Leather
- Sears Fan Shop
- EMC Outerwear
- Footwear
- Fab Finds
- Insane Deals
- Price Drop items
- Mattresses
- Shaw rug gallery
- Recliners
- Automotive
- Electrolux
- Dehumidifiers
- Air conditioners
- Floor care
- Jenn-Air
- Dacor
- Fisher & Paykel
- Water softeners
- Water heaters
- Water filtration
- Air cleaners
- Home appliance accessories
- Sewing machines
- Countertop microwaves
- Humidifiers
- Fitness accessories
- Generators
- Weber Agio patio furniture
- Propane tanks and exchanges
- Outlet store purchases
- Parts & Repair centres
- catalogue orders
- Gift Cards
- Protection agreements
- Sears licensed business
We get it. Coupons need to have some restrictions, or else you end up having a spectacular coupon fail like Best Buy had in January when people bought thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from its stores due to a too-good-to-be-true coupon.
But this one’s just $5, and if you’re trying to thank a customer for coming to your establishment, this isn’t the right way to do it.
In fact, the guy who received this coupon hated it so much that he was convinced to take his business elsewhere. He viewed it as a “con.”
