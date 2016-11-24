Sears' Black Friday deals will kick off on Thanksgiving

Sears is offering discounts of more than 50% off washers and dryers, gas ranges, treadmills, and ellipticals as part of its Black Friday deals.
The deals will be available online all day on Thanksgiving and available in most stores starting at 6 p.m. until midnight on the holiday.
Stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
Sears is also offering some perks through its Shop Your Way rewards program for the holidays, including up to $50 back on certain doorbuster deals. And using the company’s app, all shoppers can pick up, return, or exchange online purchases without leaving their cars.
Sears’ top doorbuster deals include:
- Get the Kenmore 4.5 cu. ft. Front-Load Washer and the Kenmore 7.3 cu. ft. Dryer w/ Sensor Dry for $424.99 each when you buy the pair; reg. priced at $939.99 each
- Save 54% on the Kenmore 4.2 cu. ft. Freestanding Gas Range w/ Broil & Serve now priced at $389.99; reg. priced $849.99
- Save 50% on the Craftsman 270-pc Mechanic’s Tool Set now priced at $149.99; reg. priced at $299.99
- Save $300 on the Craftsman 22-in Dual Stage Snow Thrower at $399.99; reg. priced at $699.99
- Save $900 off your choice of the NordicTrack C 950i Treadmill now priced at $599.99; reg. priced at $1,499.99 or $1,000 off the NordicTrack Elite 10.9 Elliptical now priced at $599.99; reg. priced at $1,599.99
- All DieHard industrial boots on sale for $49.99; reg. priced at $105-$110
- Save with sale-priced $9.99 Roebuck & Co. jeans for men and boys and Bongo juniors; reg. priced at $24-$39
- Save with sale-priced $6.99Joe Boxer sleep pants for him and her; reg. priced at $24-$30
- Get women’s fashion booties and puffer boots for $14.99; reg. priced at $39.99
- Save $100 on the KitchenAid 5-qt. Stand Mixer with Bowl Lift; reg. priced $299.99
- All gold jewellery 80% off PLUS an extra 20% off
NOW WATCH: We did a blind taste test of popular french fries — the winner was clear
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.