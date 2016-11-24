Sears' Black Friday deals will kick off on Thanksgiving

Sears is offering discounts of more than 50% off washers and dryers, gas ranges, treadmills, and ellipticals as part of its Black Friday deals.

The deals will be available online all day on Thanksgiving and available in most stores starting at 6 p.m. until midnight on the holiday.

Stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Sears is also offering some perks through its Shop Your Way rewards program for the holidays, including up to $50 back on certain doorbuster deals. And using the company’s app, all shoppers can pick up, return, or exchange online purchases without leaving their cars.

Sears’ top doorbuster deals include:

